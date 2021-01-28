Interest intensifies in Man United wonderkid as four Spanish sides join the race

A loan move does look like the most likely outcome for Man United forward Facundo Pellistri this month, but it’s hard to figure out where he’s actually going to end up due to the amount of interest in him.

It was reported yesterday that United had agreed to sanction a loan move for him, and at that point it appeared to be a choice between Alaves and Club Brugge.

It now appears that he’s going to have even more options with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Almeria were now showing an interest in bringing him in.

Almeria would be an interesting destination as they are playing in the second tier, but they are pushing for the title so that experience could be invaluable for the Uruguayan wonderkid.

The other three are all established La Liga sides so he might be little more than an impact sub if he goes there, so it will be important to find a balance between getting regular minutes and playing at the highest level possible.

There’s no sign of him breaking into the United team just now so this would be the natural next step in his development, but it remains to be seen where he’s actually going to end up.