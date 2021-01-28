Manchester United look likely to be back in the race for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho next summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist explained that United are sure to be in the running for Sancho after deciding to save money last year when they had alternative options.

Romano says the Red Devils could also have opted for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele as an option out wide, but decided against it, most likely with the view of reviving a deal for Sancho.

“For sure Manchester United will be in the race,” Romano told CaughtOffside. “We will see whether he will be the priority. If they have to sign a winger they will go with Sancho because he is the main target, and they have an agreement with the player.

“Sancho was prepared to join Manchester United (last summer), they had an agreement on a contract, his agents had an agreement with Manchester United. It was close to being completed but then they had problems with Borussia Dortmund as we know.

“Next summer the situation will be different because there’ll be a race with other clubs. Last summer it was Manchester United and Sancho and no more. Now we’ll see if other clubs join the race. At the moment I don’t have any names ready to pay this amount – €120m – but we are in January…we’ll see in March when clubs start to move for big targets.

“I’m sure Manchester United will be in the race because if they wanted to sign another winger – they had the chance to sign Dembele for €80m – but they prepared to save the money and go next summer for a winger.”

The Sancho situation could also have a major impact on the future of Dortmund star Erling Haaland, as Romano says he does not expect Dortmund will sell both of these star players in the same transfer window.

When asked about rumours linking Haaland with Chelsea and other clubs, Romano insisted the Norway international appears to be happy where he is and has not been pushing his agent Mino Raiola to find him a new club.

“I’m told that there is nothing advanced for Erling Haaland with Chelsea. Just because, ok, they like the player, but I can mention five or six teams that are looking at Erling Haaland, like Manchester United obviously with Solskjaer, like Manchester City, also Juventus who have a great relationship with Mino Raiola,” Romano said.

“It’s an open race, but what I’ve heard is that Haaland is so happy with Borussia Dortmund. He’s only been there a year. He’s scoring goals. He’s playing Champions League football. So he’s happy with the club, happy with the atmosphere.

“Also when you have an agent like Mino Raiola, if you want to prepare your transfer, you are telling him prepare for next summer. He hasn’t done this at the moment. Haaland is not talking with Raiola about leaving, he is happy.

“He knows that Borussia Dortmund are probably going to sell Jadon Sancho next summer, so selling both Haaland and Sancho in the same summer would be so strange for a German club, they like to keep their best players.

“At the moment the situation is really quiet with Haaland. For sure, many clubs are interested, yes, Chelsea too, but nothing is advanced at the moment. And remember, his release clause will be available only in 2022, not this summer. His release clause will be around €75million, but not this summer, the next one. I don’t expect anything big to happen, but if someone wants to buy Erling Haaland for sure they will have to pay more than €100m.