Liverpool fans won’t be too pleased to hear the latest update on the Georginio Wijnaldum transfer situation.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested the Netherlands international was currently leaning towards leaving Anfield due to talks over a new contract stalling, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.

Romano explained that Liverpool’s latest contract offer was not great in terms of meeting Wijnaldum’s wage demands, with the Reds one of many clubs to be financially hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian insisted nothing has been completely decided just yet, but he did say that in his experience, if a player’s contract saga has dragged on this long, it’s usually not a great sign.

“Obviously he won everything at Liverpool so he wants to understand if it’s right for him to stay at Liverpool or change for another country, another league. He has no problem with the club, with the team, or with Klopp. It’s just about his personal life, he’s going to decide with his family,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“He has some problems on the economical side because the last offer from Liverpool wasn’t the best. At this moment they are not in talks over a new contract, they are still waiting. He’s respecting Liverpool, he’s talking with the club and saying ‘when I make my final decision I will tell you’. He’s still giving his priority to Liverpool but he’s not so convinced at the moment.

“From experience, if a player gets to February after eight or nine months of negotiating a new contract without finding an agreement, it’s really difficult, really complicated.

“Let’s see if Liverpool can change the situation, but you have to accept their side of the story – all top clubs are losing money, so spending a lot on a new contract is not easy for Liverpool. It’s up to the player. At the moment, it’s complicated, but it’s not over yet.”