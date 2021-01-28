Manchester City will find out soon about their hopes of sealing the transfer of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano explained that Messi is waiting to find out who the new Barcelona president is going to be before talking with them and making a decision on his future.

Messi has been at Barcelona for his entire career so far and it would be surreal to see him representing any other club, though it would also be hugely exciting to see him in the Premier League before he retires.

Romano names Man City and Paris Saint-Germain as the Argentine’s most likely two options, but there’s also every chance he continues at Barca, provided whoever wins the presidency can convince him.

“There are chances, because what Messi told his father Jorge is ‘I want to see what’s going on at Barcelona with the new president’,” Romano said.

“So he’s waiting for the election just because, as we know, he had problems with Bartomeu. He wants to see the change at Barcelona in the coming months. He wants to understand who will be the president and what kind of players they want to sign, because Leo wants to win. He wants to be back fighting for the Champions League, for La Liga.

“He wants to speak to the new Barcelona president, to find out who could be the new manager if they change Ronald Koeman. If the plan is good, he’ll stay at Barcelona. If not, it’ll be Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

“Obviously Man City have the Catalan people around, with Ferran Soriano, Pep Guardiola and a lot of people Messi knows well. But also Paris Saint-Germain would be ready to try with big money, and with his friend Neymar in the team.

“So it will be a big race for Leo Messi, but at the moment his priority is to talk with Barca, to wait for the new president, and then make a decision in the coming months.

“I think in this case we are not talking about a normal transfer, it would be something in the history of football if Messi moves to another club, so we have to respect his decision and let’s see what he will decide in the coming months.”

Romano also provided an update on Sergio Aguero’s future at the Etihad Stadium, with the legendary striker another big-name player who’ll be out of contract at the end of this season.

As with Messi, this one is still up in the air, and Romano says Aguero’s decision could hinge on Pep Guardiola’s plans up front, with talks planned soon.

“He is still negotiating with Manchester City. Nothing has been decided yet. In the coming weeks they’ll meet again,” Romano said.

“It’s a big decision for Sergio Aguero because it will be his last big contract in Europe. At the moment he is still deciding about the Manchester City situation, he’s going to talk with Pep Guardiola.

“A part of the Aguero situation is that City want to do something with attacking players, so Aguero wants to understand the position of Guardiola and City. I’ve heard a lot of rumours about Paris Saint-Germain, more than Barcelona … at the moment he is still open to talks with other clubs.

“It’s up to Sergio, but it’s also up to Manchester City whether they go with a new striker or keep Aguero.”