Man United close to offloading three players as West Ham agree terms for Jesse Lingard loan

It still looks like Amad Diallo may be the only serious signing for Man United this window, but they do appear to be pressing on with plans to clear out some of the deadwood in the squad.

Jesse Lingard has needed a fresh start for at least half a season so it’s positive to see that he’s now set to move to West Ham, while it appears that Marcos Rojo could also be following him out the door:

The agreement has been reached for Jesse Lingard to West Ham on loan, as per @SkySportsNews. Last details then the deal will be completed. Next steps for Man Utd: Marcos Rojo to Boca Juniors [advanced talks] and Pellistri on loan [Spanish clubs interested]. ? #mufc #whufc https://t.co/lvo63vHoiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2021

Facundo Pellistri is a slightly different case because he still has a bright future and his loan departure would simply be to help his development, but it would be a trio of exits from the club this week if they all go through.

Rojo hasn’t been a first team regular under Solskjaer so the return to Argentina should be good for him, while it will also be interesting to see where Pellistri ends up.

Of course there’s always the chance that one new face could come in on the back of this, but there’s no sign of anything for now.