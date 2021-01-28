Humiliation for Manchester United as they do something for the first time in 48 years

Manchester United lost at home to Sheffield United for the first time in 48 years last night as the Blades earned a surprise 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been in fine form of late but were stunned by the Premier League’s bottom side, who scored late on to take all three points and end a long wait for a win away to Man Utd.

See below as Opta Joe noted that this marked Sheffield United’s first win away at Man Utd since all the way back in 1973…

1973 – Sheffield United have registered their first away win against Manchester United since December 1973, ending an eight-game losing run in all competitions at Old Trafford. Blades. pic.twitter.com/LZ0u4VK0GE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2021

Of course, Sheffield United haven’t been in the top flight that many times since then, so it’s perhaps not as surprising that they’ve had to wait this long.

In total, they’d been on an eight-game losing run at MUFC’s ground, so it’s still likely to be a source of immense pride that they managed to get the result.

Chris Wilder’s side remain in last place in the Premier League table despite the win, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now second in the table, while league leaders Manchester City also have a game in hand.