Video: Rio Ferdinand slams Man United stars for lack of effort on Sheffield United goal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand ripped into both Anthony Martial and Nemanja Matic in particular on their poor play for Sheffield United’s winning goal last night.

Watch below as Ferdinand analysed the goal for BT Sport, with Martial only jogging back as Sheffield United broke forward…

"Martial please sprint to him, PLEASE!" "Mr. Matic, please get out to the ball!"@rioferdy5 looks into the sequence that summed up a disappointing night for Man Utd ? pic.twitter.com/y9RuZJ2EZ0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 27, 2021

After that, Matic was also extremely lacklustre in his efforts to challenge Blades players as the Premier League’s bottom side strung a number of passes together with relative ease.

This is far from acceptable by Man Utd, who had been in fine form recently until this major slip-up.