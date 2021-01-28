“Everyone is learning from him” – Paul Pogba singles out Man United team-mate for big praise

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has heaped praise onto summer signing Edinson Cavani for the huge influence he’s having on the rest of his team-mates.

The experienced Uruguay international joined Man Utd on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, where he enjoyed a great career with 200 goals in 301 games for the French giants.

And yet, there were some doubts about Cavani’s suitability for a more competitive kind of football such as that found in the Premier League, especially as he joined the Red Devils after his peak years.

Still, the 33-year-old has made a strong start to life at Old Trafford and Pogba has hailed his work rate and experience, saying how much it’s rubbing off on those around him.

“Showed that someone like him in training in the game just showed the hard work and he’s 33-years-old he’s been winning playing well, top class player and he’s here working hard,” Pogba is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“He’s good for the young players to see that, to see the guy here who’s done so much and he works so hard.

“He gives this positive energy, the mindset of hard work and the experience, its been great to have him.

“Everyone is learning from him, from the oldest guy to the youngest.

“When I see him and even if he’s speaking in Spanish, just the energy that he brings to the team.”

United fans will no doubt be thrilled with Cavani’s impact behind the scenes, with former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick also expressing a similar opinion when speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week.

“I actually saw an interview with him after United signed him, and the passion the man has got, the pride that he had to sign for the club was incredible really.

“Obviously he’s a man approaching the end of his career but you can see that his enthusiasm and passion is still there in abundance. It looks like he wants to help players, and obviously a player of that experience passing it on to young players, or even Bruno Fernandes, he’s still got that respect for him.

“People will have that respect for Cavani because of the career he’s had. He’s doing a good job on the pitch at the moment, scoring goals as well, but he’s also offered so much more in terms of the example he can set for the young players.

“He’s been a superb addition to the squad, in more ways than I was expecting.”