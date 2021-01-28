Paul Pogba reveals plan for Manchester United contract talks

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has explained that he plans to talk with the club about his contract situation.

The France international has dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons for much of his Man Utd career, though in recent times he’s been in much better form and has gained recognition for his role in the Red Devils’ title challenge.

Still, it remains to be seen if Pogba will be at Old Trafford for the long term, with the Daily Mail noting that his agent Mino Raiola has suggested he won’t be signing a new deal with the club.

The report also quotes Pogba, however, as saying he will talk with United about the length of time remaining on his contract, so that might be a hint that the 27-year-old is still willing to extend his stay in Manchester.

“I am on contract, I am here, I am enjoying myself,” Pogba said.

“Everybody knows that I have one year left, I’m going to speak with the club and see what’s going on.

“For now, my objective, my goal is to win something. That’s all I’m thinking about is to win.”

United fans will hope Pogba’s recent improvement can continue, and that he can commit his future to MUFC and finally become the consistent world class performer he’s so capable of being.