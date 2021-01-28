Mixed news for Chelsea as key player details ambition for a return to his former club

It is common for Brazilian players to return home for a season or two before they retire, so most fans will accept that Thiago Silva will return to Fluminense at some point soon.

The problem for Chelsea is that he’s still an excellent player who’s playing well, so there’s some mixed news in a recent report from Goal.

Silva does confirm his desire to return to his boyhood club before he retires, but he also cites Paolo Maldini as his inspiration to continue playing until he’s 40.

Silva is “only” 36 so that means he still has a few seasons left in him, and it does suggest that he could stick around for at least one more season as long as everything goes well.

That could also depend on Thomas Tuchel’s long term strategy as he played with three at the back in his first game in charge, so Silva would certainly benefit from sitting in the middle of that set up and dictating things while having two defenders close to him to make up for the lack of pace.

The report also suggests that he wants to win the Premier League which is obviously unlikely to happen this season, so that does suggest he plans on staying for at least one more year.