Photo: Fears that Liverpool star could be missing vs Spurs after he seemingly misses training

Liverpool’s defensive issues have been well documented all season and it appears that every time someone returns to fitness there’s then a worry about someone else.

At least it looked like Joel Matip and Fabinho could forge a solid defensive partnership and allow the rest of the team to play in their more natural positions, but these images have emerged today from Liverpool training and it appears that Fabinho isn’t there:

Liverpool training this morning. Fabinho is not there ???? pic.twitter.com/D0YUAf5Ll8 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 28, 2021

Obviously there are reasonable explanations for this – he could’ve had to nip to the loo, he could be the pair of legs that are bending over which can’t really be identified, or he could even be taking the photo.

Obviously the fear is that this means he won’t be available for the game against Spurs tonight, so it could be an anxious wait to see the line-ups when they come in.