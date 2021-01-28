Photos: “This is a disgrace” – Man United stars past and present speak out after disgusting racial abuse directed at Axel Tuanzebe

We all know it takes a special kind of coward to hide behind fake social accounts and spout hatred towards those they’ve never met, while alarm bells should be ringing in their heads when they realise it’s the only thing they have going on in their life.

We’ve seen in society what happens when lies and attempts to provoke racial tension go unchecked, so it’s sadly not a surprise to see that social media has descended even further with so many incidents this season.

Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe is the latest player to be on the end of some horrific abuse after the game last night, but the absolute worst thing about this is it’s not even a surprise anymore.

It’s led to multiple players coming out on social media to lend their support and to call for some kind of action from the social media channels to do something about this:

Scott McTominay on Instagram pic.twitter.com/TgD92u6bSo — utdreport (@utdreport) January 28, 2021

Axel via Instagram stories… pic.twitter.com/lHDf1nTEex — Fabiola Cejku (@fabiola_cejku) January 28, 2021

Of course in some ways it’s positive to see his teammates have his back and hopefully he has all the support he needs, but we need to be cutting out the problem rather than trying to find a way to cope with it.

Surely there will come a time when ID is required to operate a social media account and that might help, but it’s genuinely mind boggling that some people are so insecure in their life and have so little to offer society that they feel the need to react like this because someone looks a bit different than they do.

We also know that these people will suddenly cry and scream when they are caught and claim it’s not the real them because they believe they can act without consequences, so we really need to find a way to bring real life consequences to these actions to help stamp it out.