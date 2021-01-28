Report suggests Liverpool will change transfer strategy this month after two more defensive injuries

It’s understandable that Liverpool don’t want to spend unnecessary money this month, but their entire season could be completely undermined if they don’t have any defenders to put on the pitch.

It would be understandable if they had a raft of players set to return from injury to help the team, but the reality is that the opposite is true.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk aren’t scheduled to return anytime soon, Fabinho was forced to miss the game tonight and now it looks like Joel Matip could be missing for an extended period after he went down injured tonight.

The Liverpool fans must be desperate for the board to sanction some kind of signing to help the team out in the second half of the season, and it sounds like there is some hope on that front:

Klopp: “It looks like something serious with Joel Matip, it’s an ankle injury”. [@AnfieldWatch] Liverpool were convinced that they didn’t need a centre-back… but now the situation can change. The board will decide in the next few days after updates about Matip. ? #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2021

It’s an interesting one to watch because it’s unlikely that any top quality players will be available at this stage of the winter window, but they just need to get some bodies in at this point to see them through to the end of the season.