Talks ongoing: Barcelona outcast could be set for Ligue 1 return this month

There are many examples of players who made a big move far too soon and failed to recover, but you have to feel for Jean-Clair Todibo just now.

The early move to Barcelona may have been ill-judged after only a handful of appearances for Toulouse, but you have to worry about his confidence after a couple of loan spells haven’t worked out for him.

He failed to establish himself at Barca so he went on loan to Schalke at the second half of last season, but he only had the chance to play in a few league games before returning to the Nou Camp.

He was then sent to Benfica this season but he’s not made any league appearances so far in Portugal, while the latest reports now indicate that he could return to France with Nice:

It could make Nice an interesting team to watch if this move goes through as he would then team up with Arsenal loanee William Saliba in their defence.

The French side have been playing with a back three at times this year so that would allow Todibo and Saliba to push into midfield with the ball and they would have extra cover to help them with any mistakes they might make, so it could do them both the world of good to play regularly in that system.

It’s only at the talks stage for now and it’s not clear if it would be another loan or something permanent, but he just needs to play so hopefully it does happen for him.