Manchester United have reportedly struck a pre-agreement with Thiago Almada for a €16million transfer.

The Red Devils are said to have reached a deal with both the player and his club Velez Sarsfield, with the deal to go through next season, according to Todo Fichajes.

United fans will be excited by this development, with Almada looking one of the most exciting young talents in South America at the moment.

The 19-year-old can play as a midfielder or winger, and has already established himself as a regular for his club, as well as for Argentina’s Under-20 side.

Todo Fichajes suggests Almada could be a key part of the United first-team next season, and it will be interesting to see if he can become the latest young player to shine at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have a proud history of promoting players from their academy, and have also had plenty of success when it comes to signing some of the most promising youth on the market.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney have been the best examples of this, while Amad Diallo looks a similarly big prospect after his move from Atalanta this January.