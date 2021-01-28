Thomas Tuchel raves about Chelsea star amid fears he could look to move on due to constant upheaval

Nobody really likes constant upheaval and change in the workplace, so it’s not a surprise to hear that footballers are the same.

Chelsea are one club where you could expect constant change due to their tendency to change manager on a regular basis, while The Telegraph indicated that it was starting to have an impact on N’Golo Kante.

It’s a tough one for him because leaving the club would result in even more change for him, but the report suggested that he was starting to become increasingly unsettled at the club after Frank Lampard was sacked.

The report does go on to say that Kante doesn’t really have any intention of rocking the boat and trying to force his way out, so it just looks like he’s hoping for some reassurances from the new boss about his role in the team.

If that is the case, then these words from Tuchel in his press conference today should be welcome: