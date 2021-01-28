Manchester United ready to do what it takes to clinch transfer of experienced winner

Manchester United are reportedly ready to ‘throw the house out of the window’ to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

This interesting wording is according to a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who claim the Red Devils are keen to add the experienced Germany international to their squad.

Kroos has been a top performer for Real Madrid, as well as for his country and previous club Bayern Munich, winning a whole host of major honours in his career.

United are in need of more players like that in their ranks, with this team often under-achieving due to a lack of experienced winners.

Edinson Cavani has had a clear positive impact in that respect, and Kroos could be another fine addition, whilst obviously also being a world class midfielder.

The 31-year-old is great on the ball and has a fine range of passing, providing plenty of creativity from a deep-lying midfield role.

That would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer something a little different in that area, with their deep-lying players like Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay not providing that much in terms of their forward passing.

Paul Pogba can operate in that role but has been inconsistent in his time at Old Trafford, so it’s easy to see why Kroos could be viewed as an upgrade.