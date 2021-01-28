Tottenham are looking set to clear Dele Alli to complete a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain as long as they can find a replacement.

The England international has fallen out of favour with Spurs in recent times and is keen to play more, with an agreement close over him moving on loan to PSG, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Romano admitted it was a quiet January transfer window, but one deal to look out for in the next few days would be Alli leaving Tottenham, provided they can also secure a replacement for him in the attacking midfield department.

“The biggest one in my opinion is Dele Alli. The agreement between Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain for a loan until the end of the season is almost ready,” Romano said.

“The player wants to go, he is pushing to go, but they are waiting just because Tottenham need to find a replacement. If they can’t find a replacement they can’t let him go to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think it will be an interesting story, it could be the start of a possible domino. For sure it’s the most interesting story with Premier League clubs in the last few days.”

In terms of a replacement for Alli, it’s not yet clear who Tottenham will turn to, but Romano says they appear to have decided against the possible option of bringing Christian Eriksen back on loan from Inter Milan.

The Denmark international was a star player for Spurs before leaving last January, but he’s struggled in his time at the San Siro so far, and a return to north London could have been a good option for all involved.

Romano told CaughtOffside, however, that Eriksen’s wages were a major obstacle for Tottenham, so they’ll most likely have to find another opportunity in the next few days.

“The only name I heard was Christian Eriksen,” Romano said. “They had this possibility coming from some intermediary agents. But when they had contact with Inter, Inter’s directors told them they wanted a loan fee and the full salary of Christian Eriksen paid by Tottenham. Full salary meaning €4 million until the end of the season.

“It’s a big salary and that’s why Tottenham are not open to do this solution. Then he scored an important goal in the derby for Inter against Milan, so they are not so convinced to let him go. Let’s see if Tottenham will go for a different player, I’m told they are looking for an opportunity, but there’s nothing big going on.

“Let’s see during the weekend if they find the right way for Dele Alli to leave. He’s always respected the fans and Mourinho but he wants to play, and that’s it. That’s why he wants to go to Paris Saint-Germain, obviously with Mauricio Pochettino waiting for him.”