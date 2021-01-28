Menu

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho sends thinly-veiled warning to new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has issued a warning of sorts to new Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following his move to Stamford Bridge this week.

Tuchel has just replaced Frank Lampard at Chelsea, and Mourinho has made it clear that the German tactician will face a much tougher job in the Premier League than he did with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The French top flight is not as competitive as England’s top division, with perhaps as many as six teams looking to be in with a realistic shot at the title this term.

PSG, however, often have a pretty easy ride when it comes to winning the Ligue 1 title, with Tuchel winning the trophy twice in his time as manager at the Parc des Princes.

The 47-year-old has inherited a struggling Chelsea squad, with the Blues drawing 0-0 in his first game in charge to serve as a reminder of the scale of the job he has on his hands at Stamford Bridge.

Discussing Tuchel’s move to Chelsea, Mourinho said, as quoted by the Metro: “You cannot compare the job at Paris Saint-Germain with a job in the Premier League. It’s not possible to compare.”

