Video: Mo Salah goal controversially disallowed for handball despite the ball hitting Eric Dier’s arm first

We’ve seen a few examples of nonsense in football recently due to the rules being unclear, but the handball law is possible the biggest problem.

It’s literally written into the laws of the game that attacking players will be punished where defensive players aren’t, so it means that any use of an arm in the build up to a goal will result in a foul.

Liverpool found that out the hard way tonight, but you can see that the ball actually hits the Spurs player on the arm first before hitting a Liverpool arm:

Pictures from RMC Sport

According to the laws it’s potentially the right call, but you do have to question if disallowing that goal is really in the spirit if the game?