Video: Roberto Firmino answers his critics with the opener for Liverpool vs Spurs

It’s only natural that pundits will look to pick holes in Liverpool this season because they aren’t as dominant as they were last season, but Roberto Firmino has been a regular target.

He was always praised for being a vital part of the front three that allowed Salah and Mane to flourish, but the goals have dried up and the criticism has intensified.

Obviously this isn’t the best goal he’ll ever score, but he got the opener tonight and proved he does have the instinct to get in the right position to put chances away:

Pictures from Optus Sport

Sadio Mane also deserves most of the credit here for his play in the build-up, and it’s exactly what Liverpool needed on the verge of half time.

