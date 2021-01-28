Menu

Video: Sadio Mane punishes some dreadful Spurs defending to put Liverpool 3-1 up

It’s amazing how often we see a goal at the highest level of the game that originates from a player not following the advice we all got as kids when we first started playing the game.

Defenders are told to never let the ball bounce, and this is the perfect example as Joe Rodon is caught out and Sadio Mane promptly punishes him with a thunderous strike into the net:

 

There was plenty of talk before the game about Liverpool being weak at the back, but it’s actually Spurs who are struggling tonight.

