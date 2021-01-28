Video: Spurs denied an early opener vs Liverpool as Son ruled to be marginally offside

Liverpool suffered a blow ahead of this game tonight with the news that Fabinho was forced to miss out, and it looked like Spurs had managed to take advantage of that defensive uncertainty in the opening minutes.

It’s a nice move and it looked like it would be tight in real time, and the VAR review found that Son was marginally offside:

Pictures from Canal+

It’s probably best for the neutral as we all know that Mourinho likes to go one up and then park the bus in the big games, but it’s certainly an early wake up call for the Liverpool back line.