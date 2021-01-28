Menu

Video: “This is cringe” – These fans ridicule Chelsea after they post video celebrating the passing in last night’s 0-0 draw

Chelsea FC
Posted by

There were clearly positive signs for Chelsea last night under Thomas Tuchel, so they could be a brilliant team to watch if things click in attack and they start banging a few in.

The problem is that last night they did draw 0-0 and didn’t look overly threatening going forward, so it’s probably not the time to be giving it the big one and posting things like this:

The reaction has been fairly predictable – Chelsea fans openly questioning the idea to post this and rival fans gleefully piling in:

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.