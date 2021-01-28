Video: “This is cringe” – These fans ridicule Chelsea after they post video celebrating the passing in last night’s 0-0 draw

There were clearly positive signs for Chelsea last night under Thomas Tuchel, so they could be a brilliant team to watch if things click in attack and they start banging a few in.

The problem is that last night they did draw 0-0 and didn’t look overly threatening going forward, so it’s probably not the time to be giving it the big one and posting things like this:

Pass. Move. Pass again. ? Just 16 of our 8??2??0?? completed passes last night! ? pic.twitter.com/U8a4GGELz4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 28, 2021

The reaction has been fairly predictable – Chelsea fans openly questioning the idea to post this and rival fans gleefully piling in:

Always going to go down like a lead balloon this ????? Very positive signs for sure, but passes mean nothing if u don’t score! — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 28, 2021

Celebrating passing with no goals? — ? Don Arteta (@HighburyT14) January 28, 2021

This is cringe. Well, much of the coverage has been. — Grant James (@grantdesmidt) January 28, 2021

Wow we can string 16 passes and have no attacking threat ?? — Jamie Hajialexandrou (@JamieHaji7) January 28, 2021

Passes without goals ? — . (@UtdJay2) January 28, 2021

Absolutely pointless if you don’t score & boring to watch — Stuart Collins (@cleanstreetstu) January 28, 2021

Pass. Move. Pass again. And again and again….. And nothing. ?? — Chad Duggan (@CHAD_DUGGAN) January 28, 2021

Yes that’s all well and good but it’s worthless if you have no end product. That midfield has no end product — Tog1??9??8??9?? (@tog1989) January 28, 2021