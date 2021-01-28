Menu

Video: Two goals in two minutes as Hojbjerg stunner pegs back Alexander-Arnolds strike for Spurs vs Liverpool

Just when it looked like this gave had the potential to fizzle into a 0-0 draw, we’ve seen three goals in the last five minutes of playing time here.

Liverpool took the lead just before the break thanks to a tap in from Roberto Firmino, so this was the perfect start to the second half when Alexander Arnold make it 2-0 with a tidy finish, although Hugo Lloris could do better with this:

Pictures from Optus Sport and beIN Sport

Unfortunately for Liverpool that two goal advantage didn’t last too long as Hojbjerg brought Spurs straight back into the game with a stunning strike:

Pictures from Optus Sport

 

Spurs had to find a way to get back into the game quickly, so it will be interesting to see if they can complete the comeback.

