Video: Two goals in two minutes as Hojbjerg stunner pegs back Alexander-Arnolds strike for Spurs vs Liverpool

Just when it looked like this gave had the potential to fizzle into a 0-0 draw, we’ve seen three goals in the last five minutes of playing time here.

Liverpool took the lead just before the break thanks to a tap in from Roberto Firmino, so this was the perfect start to the second half when Alexander Arnold make it 2-0 with a tidy finish, although Hugo Lloris could do better with this:

Así fue el gol de Trent Alexander-Arnold: pic.twitter.com/gxopfGtXQt — Liverpool FC Español (@Liverpool_FC_ES) January 28, 2021

Unfortunately for Liverpool that two goal advantage didn’t last too long as Hojbjerg brought Spurs straight back into the game with a stunning strike:

WHAT. A. HIT! ? Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with a timely rocket for Spurs just moments after Trent Alexander-Arnold doubled Liverpool’s lead! Game on! pic.twitter.com/Yw0BlA3jRb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 28, 2021

Spurs had to find a way to get back into the game quickly, so it will be interesting to see if they can complete the comeback.