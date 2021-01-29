Angel Di Maria speaks about possibility of Lionel Messi joining PSG

Paris-Saint Germain attacker Angel Di Maria has spoken out about the possibility of world-class forward Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona and joining the Ligue 1 champions.

Di Maria, 32, who is a compatriot of Messi’s has been with Paris-Saint Germain since 2015 after making a £56.7m switch from Manchester United, as per Transfermarkt.

After featuring in over 240 matches in all competitions for Paris-Saint Germain, Di Maria has seen his six-year stay in France’s capital littered with silverware.

The Argentinian attacker’s on-field contributions has had a huge hand in his side lifting a whopping 16-major trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles.

Speaking recently, Di Maria has addressed the speculation that Barcelona’s world-class forward Messi could make a stunning switch to Paris-Saint Germain.

Messi’s contractual situation at Barcelona has been well-documented over the last 12-months after a recent period of turmoil sparked speculation that the elite-forward’s future may lie away from the Nou Camp.

The South American playmaker is out of contract in the summer and has been tipped to make a shock move away from the Catalan giants despite spending his entire career with them.

Speaking to TYC Sports, Di Maria, when asked about the possibility of seeing Messi join the Parisians, said: “I always had the wish of playing with him in the same team.

“Whenever we got with the national team, it always felt too short. I always had that hope, to play with him every day. I had in the past the possibility to join Barcelona but it wasn’t to be. Now it seems there may be a chance although my contract ends soon.

My wife even told me that ‘if Leo does come, we at least stay and you can make him an asado [barbecue].’ With that, I say it all. I don’t know what will happen but I would love to, and it would make me very happy. I’ve had the possibility of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe.

“To play with Leo [Messi] … I could then happily retire. I couldn’t ask anything more from football.”