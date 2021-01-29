Menu

Chelsea open contract extension talks with two first-team stars

Chelsea have reportedly open talks to extend Jorginho and Thiago Silva’s contracts with a view to see both stars commit to 2025 and 2023, respectively.

Jorginho, 29, was originally signed from Napoli by former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri in 2018 and has since gone on to feature 117 matches, in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Silva, previously skipper of Paris-Saint Germain was seen as a risky but potentially shrewd acquisition after arriving in London on a free transfer last summer.

Both stars, who have featured heavily since their arrivals in the country’s capital are reportedly set to sign new deals.

New manager Thomas Tuchel, who has a particularly long-standing working relationship with Silva is rumoured to be a big fan of Joringho too.

According to recent claims from Sport Italia TV reporter Gianluigi Longari the pair are set to be offered new contracts.

After witnessing his new side play out a drab 0-0 stalemate against the out-of-form Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tuchel knows turning Chelsea’s on-field fortunes around won’t be an easy task.

However, in an attempt to build a solid and consistent side, it is understood that Jorginho will be offered a new deal until 2025 and Silva a new deal until 2023.

Chelsea fans, happy with these claims? – Let us know in the comments.

