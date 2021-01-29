Chelsea transfer update: No incomings expected, three players identified for exits this month

An incoming manager will usually look to make some signings to put their stamp on the squad, but Thomas Tuchel has a different situation at Chelsea.

They need him to work through the bloated squad he currently has before deciding which players he wants to keep and which ones should leave, so it won’t surprise anyone to hear that any new signings will need to wait until the summer.

Our colleague Simon Phillips recently spoke to Fabrizio Romano about Chelsea’s transfer business this month, and it looks like the fans should only be expecting players to leave:

?Exclusive w/@FabrizioRomano! – Lampard & Tuchel – What happened?

– Board expectations

– Last min Jan moves?

– Summer plans – Upamecano, Haaland, Rice, Alaba, Marquinhos, Donnarumma, Gimenez & more

– @MaccaSport gets big fab on the Quickfire! Hit sub!https://t.co/NbKuX9IKby — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 29, 2021

It’s confirmed that the three names expected to move on would be Billy Gilmour, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

Billy Gilmour is the odd one out there because he’s very highly rated and should have a tremendous future at the club, but he could do with a loan spell to give him the chance to play regular first team football for a few months.

Emerson and Marcos Alonso have been linked with an exit for a while and they haven’t been important members of the first team squad this season, but time is running out for them to complete an exit in this window.