After having been told by Brendan Rodgers that he had no future at Leicester City, Demarai Gray has been looking for another club to move to.

As the end of the transfer window draws ever closer, it seems as though the player may finally be on his way.

According to Sky Sports and cited by Leicestershire Live, Gray could be about to swap the Premier League for the Bundesliga.

That’s because the outlet notes that German side, Bayer Leverkusen, have agreed a deal and expect to conclude it within 48 hours.

That would mean that the likes of Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Marseille, who were all credited with an interest, per the Daily Mail, will be left disappointed.

With his contract at the Foxes due to run out at the end of the season and no real prospect of breaking back into the side, it’s a move that suits all parties.

At 24 years of age, the switch to a different league altogether represents an exciting challenge for Gray as he approaches his peak years as a player.