It looks like this summer might finally be the time when the Real Madrid side of the last few years gets broken up.

Whether Zinedine Zidane remains in the manager’s position is a moot point at the moment, but what seems almost certain is that captain, Sergio Ramos, is on the way out, potentially to Paris Saint Germain.

Should that move happen, it represents a problem for both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Both Premier League teams are known to be following Dayot Upamecano’s movements with interest, and Don Balon note that along with Pau Torres and Jules Kounde, Upamecano is on Florentino Perez’s list to be Ramos’ replacement.

Given that the RB Leipzig man has a very achievable release clause, it makes him an incredibly attractive proposition to all of Europe’s elite clubs, and though they’re not the force they once were, when Real Madrid come calling, you don’t turn them down.

The only possible reason why Upamecano doesn’t end up in the Spanish capital is because the other two have experience of La Liga.

That’s a small crumb for United and Liverpool to hold onto.