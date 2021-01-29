Time is running out for football clubs everywhere to bed down their squads for the second half of the season.

If a studious purchase or two can be made before the transfer window slams shut, it could be the difference between European football or mid-table, or in some cases mid-table or relegation.

At present, Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace are sat in 14th position in the Premier League table, some 10 points off of relegation, so a timely shot in the arm transfer wise wouldn’t go amiss.

Though football.london note that Leicester City’s Demarai Gray is Bundesliga bound after a deal was agreed with Bayer Leverkusen, Palace’s long-standing interest in the player might well see a change of heart if the Eagles can put together an attractive enough proposition.

The outlet also suggest that the south Londoners have made a £7m offer for Ozan Tufan, but there may not be enough time left to get a deal over the line for the Turkish midfielder who almost moved to the club in 2018.

Should both of those moves come to fruition, it could spell the end for Christian Benteke and James McCarthy, both of whom have several suitors monitoring their movements according to football.london.