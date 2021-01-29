Frank Lampard already thought to have been offered job in wake of Chelsea sacking

Frank Lampard has been offered the managerial position at Celtic in wake of his sacking by Chelsea, according to Don Balon.

Lampard’s time as Chelsea manager came to an end on Monday, with the Blues’ season threatening to unravel and there being no real suggestion of how Lampard would turn it around.

Thomas Tuchel was appointed at Stamford Bridge the next day, meaning a new era has already begun in SW6, but for Lampard, what his future holds is at this point unclear.

Lampard is still a baby when it comes to the world of management, so he will only continue to learn and develop if he is in employment. Thankfully, it might not be long before he is.

According to Don Balon, Lampard has already been offered the Celtic job, with the Scottish giants’ intention for him to take the reins immediately and challenge former England teammate Steven Gerrard.

While the SPL title is long gone for Celtic this term, next season you’d expect them to be back in the hunt – and could Lampard be the man leading the charge?

We shall see. Don Balon are not the most reliable of sources, so we will wait for this rumour to be reported by more reputable outlets before we consider it to be true.