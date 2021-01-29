As we enter the final few days of the January transfer window, a studious buy or two from David Moyes now could see West Ham cement their place in the upper echelons of the Premier League table.

The Hammers have built up a real head of steam over the past few games and look a completely different outfit from the one that almost went down last season.

In order to make sure they’re still in the European shake-up coming into the business end of the campaign, Moyes has to strengthen in one or two key areas, and having another striker to partner Michail Antonio or become his back-up is imperative.

One who is being looked at is RB Leipzig’s Hwang Hee-chan, however, as ‘Ex-WHU Employee’ via The West Ham Way podcast and cited by This is Futbol noted, his goalscoring exploits aren’t great.

Though it appears Moyes isn’t just after goals galore.

“I do think they still want to sign a backup striker. That backup striker, at the moment, appears to be the South Korean Hwang Hee-chan – he plays for Leipzig in Germany,” Ex-WHU Employee said.

“He hasn’t got the greatest record for them, not got the greatest record for South Korea either, but he’s scored in Austria reasonably well before he went to Germany.

“What they like about him is that he’s a bit like [Michail] Antonio, which is what pleases me because we’re getting our recruitment for the right type of player rather than just anyone.

“He works hard, very energetic, runs the flanks, hustles a lot, tries really hard.

“It seems to be at the moment, though, that we’re deliberately delaying the deal to see, a) what options come up, and b) whether we’re 100% convinced that he’s the right person to go forward.”

With the current West Ham side very reminiscent of Moyes’ Everton sides of the past, he has to be given the benefit of the doubt at this point.

The Scot has certainly built up enough credit this season to be allowed that courtesy at least.