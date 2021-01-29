Inter Milan in talks to swap Alexis Sanchez for experienced striker

Serie A title contenders Inter Milan are reportedly in talks to exchange attacker Alexis Sanchez for AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko in a short-term loan deal.

Sanchez, 32, famously joined Inter Milan on a free transfer during last summer’s transfer window after finally escaping from his Manchester United nightmare.

However, after making the switch to the San Siro, Sanchez is continuing to struggle to replicate some of his best form which he showcased earlier in his career.

After featuring in over 50 matches for Inter Milan, the Chilean attacker has managed to score just six goals, in all competitions.

According to a recent report from Sky Italia (as relayed by Sky Sports), Inter Milan are running out of patience in their star attacker and could be looking to offload him for the remainder of the season.

The reports claim the Nerazzurri are in talks with domestic rivals AS Roma to agree a deal which would see striker Dzeko move the other way.

Dzeko has recently fallen out-of-favour with AS Roma’s hierarchy after the club entered a period of turmoil which saw them automatically disqualified from the Coppa Italia for fielding an illegible player.

It is believed that AS Roma are now looking to head in a different direction with Dzeko one of the big names speculated to move on.