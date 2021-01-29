Chelsea star makes decision on his future after Thomas Tuchel appointment

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly decided that he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and work under Thomas Tuchel.

Kante signed for Chelsea back in the summer of 2016, with Tuchel being the fourth manager he would have worked under in four and a half years.

The Frenchman has seen first hand just how unforgiving life is at Chelsea for those in the dugout, and could be forgiven for favouring a move to a club which would offer more stability.

Thankfully for any Chelsea fans who were concerned that Kante might jump ship, a report published by Todo Fichajes claims that his decision has been made – and he’ll be staying.

Todo Fichajes believe that Kante’s decision was made after talks with Tuchel, and there is now nothing to suggest that a move away from SW6 is on the horizon for the club’s star in the midfield.

Now all he needs to do is rediscover his form…