Leaked Barcelona document highlights two major transfers including soon-to-be-axed defender

Manchester City
A leaked document, apparently obtained by TV3, has highlighted Barcelona’s transfer stance, which includes making Man City’s Eric Garcia a January priority and axing current defender Samuel Umtitti.

The document which is believed to have been leaked to TV3 details the Catalan side’s transfer plans.

The contents of the document is believed to highlight both the club’s targets as well as current players whom they see having no future with the side.

It has been reported (as relayed by AS) that Barcelona officials view Man City’s Garcia as a ‘must-get’ player during the January transfer window, with the Spanish defender described as an ‘opportunity that cannot be missed’.

In addition to the club’s desire to secure Garcia whilst they have the chance, Barcelona are reportedly preparing to axe Junior Firpo, Neto Murara and Umtitti.

It has also been noted that current defenders Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo are two out of three current defenders to be safe from possible departures; the other being veteran Gerard Pique, although ruled out with injury until April.

It goes without saying that the biggest name on Barcelona’s apparent departure list is Umtitti, who joined in 2016 from French side Lyon.

The document states that Umtitti cannot be relied upon due to his underwhelming performances in big matches as well as his relentless injuries and fitness concerns.

A summer clear out certainly looks to be on the cards for Barcelona.

