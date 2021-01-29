Menu

Leeds set to give exciting 18-year-old dubbed a ‘future skipper’ his debut against Leicester

Things could be about to get very interesting at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa apparently preparing to unleash one of Leeds’ youngsters on Leicester City.

According to The Athletic’s Leeds United correspondent, Phil Hay, via his official Twitter account, Olly Casey is likely to leave the club on loan in the current transfer window, and that will pave the way for 18-year-old Charlie Cresswell to make the step up according to MOT Leeds News.

Cresswell has made the first-team once before, as un unused sub for Leeds’ 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

MOT Leeds News suggest that, in light of the fact that Diego Llorente is out with a hamstring problem and it was Casey who replaced him, that role now has to fall to Cresswell.

The youngster has been on the winning side in eight out of 10 U23 matches this season, and MOT Leeds News quote some excited supporters who suggest he is a ‘future skipper’ and an ‘absolute beast.’

