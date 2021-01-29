Things could be about to get very interesting at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa apparently preparing to unleash one of Leeds’ youngsters on Leicester City.

According to The Athletic’s Leeds United correspondent, Phil Hay, via his official Twitter account, Olly Casey is likely to leave the club on loan in the current transfer window, and that will pave the way for 18-year-old Charlie Cresswell to make the step up according to MOT Leeds News.

Olly Casey likely to leave on loan. No incomings expected — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 28, 2021

Cresswell has made the first-team once before, as un unused sub for Leeds’ 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

MOT Leeds News suggest that, in light of the fact that Diego Llorente is out with a hamstring problem and it was Casey who replaced him, that role now has to fall to Cresswell.

More Stories / Latest News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Amad Diallo’s debut fixture Liverpool hope to close three month loan signing for CB who captains his country by Monday Despite reported Crystal Palace interest, Leicester star is Bundesliga bound

The youngster has been on the winning side in eight out of 10 U23 matches this season, and MOT Leeds News quote some excited supporters who suggest he is a ‘future skipper’ and an ‘absolute beast.’