Lionel Messi learning new language with move away from Barcelona thought to be agreed in principle

Lionel Messi is learning French ahead of a summer move from Barcelona to PSG, according to Todo Fichajes.

Messi’s contract with Barca is due to expire at the season’s end. While we never expected him to depart the Nou Camp while he still has so much left in the tank, it’s increasingly looking as though he will be leaving the club in the summer.

PSG are one of only a handful of clubs on the planet who have the financial resources to recruit Messi, so it’s no surprise to hear that, according to Todo Fichajes, they look as though they are in pole position to sign the Argentine at the end of the season.

Todo Fichajes believe that Messi has already began to learn French ahead of a move to Paris, with there being suggestion that this move has been agreed in principle for some time now.

It remains to be seen whether Leonardo can think up a way to have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the the Ligue 1 champions’ books at the same time. You also feel as though it would be strange for Messi to make a decision on his future before the elections at Barca.

We will wait for official confirmation on this front.