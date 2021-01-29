Liverpool may have a genuine chance to sign world star as former teammate sells him the Anfield dream

Every employee is happy if they get a chance to work with colleagues that they like, so there’s no reason to think that football will be any different.

The people involved in football are in such a small community so everybody talks to each other on a regular basis, and it can play a major role in transfer dealings if a player hears good things about a club.

It has to be said that Liverpool aren’t currently on the brink of announcing a deal to sign Kylian Mbappe, but a report from French outlet Foot01 have indicated that they have a damn good chance of making it happen.

It does seem like a strange one when you consider they can’t seem to arrange any defensive cover but apparently signing one of the best players in the world is possible.

Despite that, it’s reported that Mbappe has been sold the Anfield dream by his former Monaco teammate Fabinho and he likes what he hears.

They point out that Klopp has made a huge effort to get his representatives on side by doing all he can to convince them, but Mbappe is also delighted with what Fabinho has had to say about the club and how much he’s been able to grow there.

Mbappe is also interested because he’s been told that he will be the main man at Anfield so he can finally escape the shadow of Neymar, while Liverpool are even willing to sacrifice Mo Salah to make this happen.

It’s absolutely not certain because it’s also pointed out that he’s still considering staying in Paris while playing for Real Madrid is a childhood dream so he might struggle to turn down that move, but this sounds like Liverpool have a genuine chance of signing him.