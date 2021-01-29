Liverpool shoot down links to all defenders linked with them – apart from one

It’s highly unlikely that Liverpool will manage to unearth another Virgil van Dijk in this transfer window, but they really do need to sign someone to help the team out.

Van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long term absentees while it also looks like Fabinho and Joel Matip could be out for the weekend. Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have done well when called upon, but it’s not fair to put a title challenge on their shoulders just now.

Jordan Henderson has actually done a reasonable job when filling in at centre back but the team need him back in his natural position, so it looks like agents are jumping on this to offer multiple defenders to Liverpool just now.

The Telegraph have reported that the club have instantly shot down all of these links and offers apart from one – Arsenal centre back Shkodran Mustafi.

It’s not an exciting one for the fans but he is a Premier League centre back, while it’s also thought that the finances could be favourable for Liverpool in this move too.

He’s out of contract at the end of the season and it’s believed that Arsenal would be willing to let him go for free, so he could be the signing that Jurgen Klopp so desperately needs this month.