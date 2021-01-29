Major injury boost for Arsenal vs Man United as star now expected to be fit despite being ruled out

Man United’s title challenge took a major wobble with their midweek loss to Sheffield United, so they’ll need to find a way to beat a resurgent Arsenal to put them back on track.

Mikel Arteta’s men suddenly look like a formidable opponent again after an impressive turnaround in form, so this could give us an indicator of where both sides are just now.

Goal have reported that Arsenal were expecting to go into the game without Thomas Partey after he was ruled out through injury, but it now looks like it wasn’t quite as bad as first feared.

He limped off against Southampton last time out so he’s still struggling a little bit, but he’s now “on course” to be fit for the game so it would be a huge boost for Arteta if he can play.

The former Atletico Madrid star has struggled with injuries and a late arrival to Arsenal so he’s still trying to settle in, but this is the kind of game where he can justify his price tag with a dominating performance in the centre of the park.