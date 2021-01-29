Man City not in market for elite-level Bayern Munich defender

Manchester City are reportedly not looking to enter the race to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

READ MORE: Newcastle United defender on verge of joining Galatasaray

Alaba, 28, has been with Bayern Munich since 2008 after making a £135,000 switch from Austrian second-tier side Young Violets Austria Wien, as per Transfermarkt.

Alaba’s 13-years with Bayern Munich have seen the versatile defender feature in well over 400 matches in all competitions.

The 28-year-old Austrian’s continued impressive form has seen him have a huge hand in his side lifting a whopping 25 major trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles as well as last season’s Champions League.

However, despite playing an integral role in his side’s on-field dominance, the world-class defender has failed to agree a new contract with the Bavarians and now looks set to depart in the summer for free.

Naturally, Alaba’s availability has seen him linked with some of football’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

However, one side who appear to have been ruled out of the race for Alaba is Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

According to a recent report from MEN reporter Simon Bajkowski, the Citizen’s are not interested in signing Alaba.

David Alaba is very easily linked with Pep Guardiola but understanding is that #mcfc are not interested in signing him — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) January 29, 2021

If Bajkowski’s report is accurate then it would suggest Guardiola is happy with his current defensive options which include summer signing Ruben Dias and the recently rejuvenated John Stones.