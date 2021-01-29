Man United ace expected to complete Old Trafford departure this weekend after seven years with the club

It’s often the way with the transfer window that deals drag on for weeks before suddenly being completed when the deadline approaches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a good job of trimming the squad since taking over after it was bloated by allowing Moyes, van Gaal and Mourinho to all bring in their own men, but there are still a few who need to move on.

Jesse Lingard looks set to complete his exit to West Ham over the next couple of days, and now it appears that Marcos Rojo will also be leaving the club with a permanent return to Argentina lined up:

Marcos Rojo set to join Boca Juniors, with three-year contract on table. Final terms on #MUFC departure should be concluded over the weekend. Brings to an end seven-year career at United.@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/ttYHYt8hnS — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 29, 2021

He’s made over 100 appearances in his seven year spell with the club but the majority of those came in the first three seasons, while he’s not actually featured at all in the Premier League this time round.

He’s often been caught in that spot of not being a full back or a centre back so it’s hard to figure out where he should really fit into the team, but there was never any sign of him getting a chance in the second half of the season so the move to Boca Juniors looks like a good one for him.