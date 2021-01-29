Chelsea and Man United target set for Bayern Munich move, report claims

Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich is a done deal, according to Todo Fichajes.

Upamecano has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, as per The Sun.

The Frenchman is a world-class centre-back who looks as though he will be on the market in the summer transfer window.

Realistically obtainable defenders in that bracket are hard to come by, so it’s no surprise that interest in him is so strong.

It’s even less surprising that Bayern Munich, who do like to monopolise all of the talent the Bundesliga have on offer, have reportedly got their man.

Todo Fichajes report that the deal is done and Upamecano will be a Bayern player.

It seems a little early to make such claims, so it’s unclear whether they are jumping the gun here.

Ultimately, we’re just going to have to wait until the summer draws near and official confirmation of any move his given.