Man United forward expected to fly out on Sunday to complete his loan exit

It was never clear what impact Facundo Pellistri would have on Man United’s first team this season, but it looks like a mixture of bad luck and circumstances have kept him in the U23 squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has turned round a bad start to lead the team towards a genuine title challenge, so it’s not really the time to test out the younger players to see if they’re ready for the first team.

He was also forced to isolate due to Covid-19 around the time of their FA Cup game with Watford this month so that ruled out a possible chance to play in that game.

READ MORE: Man United ace expected to complete Old Trafford departure this weekend after seven years with the club

Goal have just confirmed that he will finally complete a loan exit on Sunday, as he’s expected to fly to Spain to link up with La Liga side Alaves.

They also indicate that there won’t be an option to buy included in the deal, so it’s a clear indication that he still has a long term future at Old Trafford.

He was already unlikely to break into the team in the second half of the season and the arrival of Amad Diallo will push him further down the pecking order, so playing regular football in La Liga should be the ideal next step in his development.