Man United linked with move for top defender, asking price set at €100M

Manchester United are considering making a move to sign Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer transfer window, according to Todo Fichajes.

Koulibaly is widely considered one of the best centre-backs in the world, and it feels as though he’s been linked with the Napoli exit door for years now.

Despite numerous clubs popping up in the conversation to try and sign him, though, Koulibaly has continued at Napoli – and continued to perform exceptionally.

The latest club thought to be keen on attempting to recruit the defender is Manchester United, or so Todo Fichajes believe. Their report claims that a summer swoop could be on the horizon.

However, they do note that Man United will need to lower his €100M asking price if they wish to get the deal over the line. That is pretty steep considering he is now 29-years-old.

Defenders of his calibre are hard to come by, though, and Aurelio De Laurentiis is a notoriously tough negotiator. Ed Woodward could have his work cut out with this one.