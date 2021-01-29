Man United’s Facundo Pellistri set to finalise loan move soon

Manchester United new-signing Facundo Pellistri is reportedly set to complete a loan move to La Liga side Deportivo Alaves later on Friday.

Pellistri, 19, joined United on deadline day during last summer’s transfer window, as per ManUtd.

After impressing in the South American leagues for former side CA Penarol which included the youngster contributing to six goals in 37 games, he emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils.

Now in Manchester and adjusting to life in English football, Pellistri has been introduced to his new side slowly which has included featuring for the club’s under-23s.

Since turning out for United’s under-23s, Pellistri has racked up a decent four goal contributions in his first eight appearances.

Despite the youngster’s impressive form, It now appears that in an attempt to continue his development, United are keen to see him go out on loan.

According to a recent report from journalist Jonathan Shrager, Pellistri is set to join La Liga side Deportivo Alaves later on Friday.

I am told that Facundo Pellistri’s loan deal to Deportivo Alavés should be finalised tomorrow #MUFC https://t.co/WUJfRiVsvL — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 28, 2021

Deportivo Alaves currently sit just inside the league’s relegation zone and will be hoping the attacking flair of Pellistri can help them stay in Spain’s top-flight for at least another season.

Good luck, Facundo!