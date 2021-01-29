Mixed news for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp offers injury update on Joel Matip and Fabinho

Liverpool have had the worst luck with injuries in their defence this season.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are still long term absentees and there’s no fixed date for their return yet, while it feels like Joel Matip and Fabinho have been taking it in turns to pick up minor knocks.

The problem last night saw Fabinho miss the game against Spurs and Joel Matip was forced off with an ankle injury, so the fans must have been fearing the worst at that point.

Thankfully they did manage to go on and win the game, but it doesn’t look like their injury concerns have completed disappeared yet:

Jurgen Klopp offered an update on the injuries to Joel Matip and Fabinho in his press conference today pic.twitter.com/nHZkfCLxci — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 29, 2021

There is some positive news in the hope that Matip’s injury may not be as serious as first feared, but it still sounds like he and Matip could be missing for West Ham at the weekend.

It still makes you wonder if they will enter the transfer market to sign some kind of cover in the winter window, but time is quickly running out on that one.