Florentino Perez isn’t likely to be too happy this morning.

The Real Madrid president will surely have been smarting from the departure of Martin Odegaard to Arsenal, as well as the knowledge that Isco, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Ramos are amongst those that want to follow Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez out of the exit door.

Not to mention that Dani Ceballos doesn’t want to return to the Santiago Bernabeu either.

Now, the Spanish giants have been hit by the news that long-term target, Eduardo Camavinga, doesn’t want to leave Rennes.

“My change of agent? These are things that happen, we shouldn’t focus on that. I have faith in my parents, quite simply,” the 18-year-old was quoted as saying by MARCA.

“Could I sign an extension? Yes. Do I want to? Yes. What is holding it up? I do not know, there are negotiations.

“If you want to talk about that, there is my father… It is you, the journalists, who have been talking about me leaving, but I am 100 percent focused on the club.”

It would also be no surprise if coach, Zinedine Zidane, were to depart at the end of this season.

The Frenchman no longer has the dressing room in the same vice-like grip he has had in the past, and it shows with their poor standard of recent performances and his inability to change things from the touchline.