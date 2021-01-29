The art of real football management isn’t just about getting your team to perform on the pitch week-in and week-out.

That’s a pre-requisite of course, but there are many, many more facets to the job.

One of those that appears to be routinely overlooked these days is the ability of top-flight managers to be able to mine the lower divisions for gold.

Those players that often fly under the radar but are both suited to the elite level and are of significant value economically.

West Ham have already had such success by signing Jarrod Bowen, and David Moyes is preparing to use his old Preston North End connections to help secure a highly-rated 18-year-old that is wanted by both Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

According to The Athletic (subscription required) and cited by DeepdaleDigest, Rochdale’s Kwadwo Baah is making waves having already scored three goals and provided two assists.

Rochdale’s manager, Brian Barry-Murphy, played for Moyes at Preston, and whilst he’ll surely be loathe to lose a player of Baah’s quality, the expected influx of cash will help the club to stay afloat.